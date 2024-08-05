Shipping Settings and Strategies
All about aligning business goals to fulfillment, exploring fulfillment options (self-fulfillment vs outsourcing), coordinating inventory and shipping, setting up logic for order routing, understanding fulfillment constraints, and addressing special shipping and product considerations.
FREE
60
Shopify POS Launch and Operations
Effectively set up and manage POS hardware, train staff, execute operations, and optimize growth for seamless business operations. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Shopify POS Launch and Operations learning path content.
$99
6 Courses
Retail
Verified Skills
discount-149-to-99
Admin
Positioning International Selling with Shopify
Learn how Shopify supports international selling and how you can identify and align the right merchant with the right solution. After completing the learning path, pass a proctored assessment to earn your Positioning International Selling with Shopify badge.
$99
3 Courses
Partners
Verified Skills
discount-149-to-99
Consulting
Selling and Positioning Shipping Solutions on Shopify
Learn how to leverage Shopify’s shipping and fulfillment tools to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure timely delivery. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Selling and Positioning Shipping Solutions on Shopify learning path content.
$99
3 Courses
Partners
Verified Skills
discount-149-to-99
Consulting
How to Grow a Successful B2B Business on Shopify
In this 60-minute event, you’ll learn how to successfully grow a B2B business on Shopify. Hear it live from Greg Macdonald, CEO and Founder of Bathorium, and Lizzie Scolari, Product Marketing Manager at Shopify.
FREE
58 min
Plus
Marketing
Webinar
Platform
TikTok x Cheekbone Beauty Case Study: Optimizing Paid Campaigns on TikTok
Follow along with Plus merchant, Cheekbone Beauty, as the TikTok Creative Team conducts an audit of their current TikTok strategy.
FREE
40 min
Partners
Marketing
Platform
Shopify POS Launch and Operations
Learn about Shopify POS launch and operations to effectively set up and manage hardware, train staff, execute operations, and optimize growth for seamless business operations.
FREE
5 Courses
Learning Path
Retail
Platform
Selling and Positioning Shipping Solutions on Shopify
Learn how to leverage Shopify’s shipping and fulfillment tools to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure timely delivery.
FREE
2 Courses
Partners
Learning Path
Selling Shopify
Shopify Development Fundamentals
Learn Shopify's framework and the necessary steps to start developing on Shopify’s platform. To earn this badge, you should know the fundamentals of customizing themes, integrating with APIs, and working with Shopify’s data model.
$99
6 Courses
Verified Skills
Developers
discount-149-to-99
Fundamentals
POS Setup and Configuration
Learn the foundational steps for selling in person with Shopify POS, including secure data migration, Shopify admin setup, app installation and configuration, and effective issue troubleshooting.
FREE
35
Retail
Platform
Solution-Based Selling with Shopify POS
Learn ways to partner with Shopify as well as how to understand product positioning for Shopify POS, craft winning pitches, and create tailored solutions. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Shopify POS Solution-Based Selling learning path content.
$99
5 Courses
Partners
Retail
Verified Skills
discount-149-to-99
Consulting
Selling and Positioning Shopify Marketing Products
Learn about how the full spectrum of Shopify's marketing products and how to effectively communicate their value. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Selling and Positioning Shopify Marketing Products learning path content.
$99
3 Courses
Partners
Verified Skills
discount-149-to-99
Consulting
Selling Shopify Fundamentals
Learn how to effectively co-sell with Shopify teams from efficient prospect discovery to delivering a winning pitch. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Selling Shopify Fundamentals.
$99
5 Courses
Partners
Verified Skills
Selling Shopify
discount-149-to-99
Consulting
Liquid Storefronts for Theme Developers
Liquid Storefronts for Theme Developers will teach you how to optimize a Shopify theme using Liquid. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Liquid Storefronts for Theme Developers learning path content.
$99
3 Courses
Liquid
Verified Skills
Developers
discount-249-to-99
Solution Planning Fundamentals
Learn how to analyze, visualize, and plan technical implementations with Shopify. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Solution Planning Fundamentals learning path content.
$99
4 Courses
Partners
Verified Skills
discount-149-to-99
Implementing
Marketing Fundamentals
Learn how to optimize your use of Shopify’s marketing tools and products to expand your customer base, increase sales, and grow your business. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Marketing Fundamentals learning path content.
$99
5 Courses
Verified Skills
discount-149-to-99
Admin
Fundamentals
Headless at Shopify for Developers
Understand Shopify’s custom storefront solutions and learn best practices to guide clients through all phases of headless implementation. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Headless at Shopify for Developers learning path content.
$199
5 Courses
Learning Path
Storefronts
Verified Skills
Developers
discount-249-to-199
Headless at Shopify for Business Consultants
Learn about Shopify’s custom storefront solutions and learn best practices to guide clients through all phases of headless implementation. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Headless at Shopify for Business Consultants learning path content.
$99
3 Courses
Partners
Storefronts
Verified Skills
discount-149-to-99
Consulting
Staying Engaged with Customers to Boost LTV
Leverage Shopify's email solutions, marketing tools, and automations to maintain engagement, identify high-value customer segments, and enhance retargeting strategies to boost customer lifetime value and loyalty.
FREE
20
