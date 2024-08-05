👋 Welcome back  

Storefronts Retail Headless Liquid

Fundamentals Series

Earn badges for learning the fundamentals for success on the Shopify platform

Retail Series

Earn badges for learning how to launch with Shopify POS

Storefront Series

Earn badges for learning how to create exceptional user experiences

 

"Having a Shopify Academy badge really proves to our clients that we have knowledge about the platform, and it provides a lot of trust and credibility."

Left Designs

Shopify Partner

“The availability of a trained and certified talent pool does heavily influence our purchasing decisions!”

Imran Jaasi

Sr. Director of Product & Engineering at Warner Bros. Entertainment

Featured courses and learning paths

Planning for Peak Season 2024
Prepare for a successful 2024 peak holiday season and Black Friday - Cyber Monday (BFCM) with this comprehensive course packed with valuable insights and actionable tips.
FREE
30
Platform
Selling Shopify Fundamentals
Learn how to effectively co-sell with Shopify teams from efficient prospect discovery to delivering a winning pitch.
FREE
4 Courses
Partners Learning Path
Shopify Development Fundamentals
Learn Shopify's framework and the necessary steps to start developing on Shopify’s platform.
FREE
4 Courses
Learning Path Developers coding-with-jan-promo
Solution Planning Fundamentals
Learn how to analyze, visualize, and plan technical implementations with Shopify.
FREE
3 Courses
Partners Learning Path Platform
Shopify POS Solution-Based Selling Assessment
To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Shopify POS Solution-Based Selling learning path content.
$99
Point of Sale Exam AI_PROCTORED Retail Badge link_3d43bmkm9wtna link_retake_3uyed375zite6 discount-149-to-99
Shipping and Fulfillment Fundamentals
Learn the art of configuring and optimizing shipping settings and strategies in Shopify to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
FREE
3 Courses
Shipping Settings and Strategies
All about aligning business goals to fulfillment, exploring fulfillment options (self-fulfillment vs outsourcing), coordinating inventory and shipping, setting up logic for order routing, understanding fulfillment constraints, and addressing special shipping and product considerations.
FREE
60
Shopify POS Launch and Operations Assessment
To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Shopify POS Launch and Operations learning path content.
$99
Exam AI_PROCTORED Badge link_2rho7ug6w4tcx Platform link_retake_1l6tj7uyz9sm9 discount-149-to-99
Getting Started Selling B2B on Shopify
Learn about the B2B commerce landscape, how to evaluate merchant fit, and strategies for crafting an effective B2B sales pitch.
FREE
60
B2B
Selling and Positioning Shipping Solutions on Shopify Assessment
This assessment tests your knowledge of Selling and Positioning Shipping Solutions on Shopify learning path content.
$99
Partners Exam AI_PROCTORED Badge Selling Shopify discount-149-to-99 link_24mfgvhcnsadr, link_retake_2acexfml94vjk
Create a Landing Page That Converts
A great landing page helps you delight your visitors and convert them into leads.
FREE
3 mins
Plus Partners Platform
Introduction to Headless Storefronts Solutions
Explore custom storefront solutions available to Shopify merchants, including features and benefits of Hydrogen, Oxygen, and the Storefront API.
FREE
70
Partners Developers
Partner Fast Track: Unified Commerce
Learn how Shopify’s Unified Commerce solutions are designed to support large complex businesses to help them scale whether a business is selling B2C, operating retail locations, or processing B2B transactions.
FREE
Partners
Introduction to Shopify
Learn about who Shopify is, our mission, core features of the platform, and how we support businesses of all sizes to start and grow.
FREE
20
Partners Platform
Build a Custom Storefront with Hydrogen
Discover how to build essential ecommerce storefront pages using Hydrogen and the Mock.shop API.
FREE
60
Storefronts Developers
Shopify POS Launch and Operations
Effectively set up and manage POS hardware, train staff, execute operations, and optimize growth for seamless business operations. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Shopify POS Launch and Operations learning path content.
$99
6 Courses
Retail Verified Skills discount-149-to-99 Admin
Mastering the Art of Positioning Shopify Checkout
Learn how to promote Shopify Checkout to prospective brands
FREE
40
Partners Checkout
Positioning International Selling with Shopify
Learn how Shopify supports international selling and how you can identify and align the right merchant with the right solution. After completing the learning path, pass a proctored assessment to earn your Positioning International Selling with Shopify badge.
$99
3 Courses
Partners Verified Skills discount-149-to-99 Consulting
The Five Reasons Why Your Ecommerce Business is a Cash-Eating Monster
In this pre-recorded webinar, learn from Jason Andrew of SBO Financial on how to run a more profitable business
FREE
56 min
Operations Plus Partners Webinar Platform
Headless at Shopify for Developers Assessment
To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Headless at Shopify for Developers learning path content.
$199
Exam AI_PROCTORED Badge link_1nlhtr0c9ljp2 link_retake_notnzevs9vw1 discount-249-to-199
Liquid to Hydrogen Migration
Learn the steps to successfully transition from a Liquid storefront to Hydrogen.
FREE
40
Storefronts Developers
Working with Merchants
Be prepared to work with Shopify merchants of all types.
FREE
30
Partners
Sell in China with Social Media
In this pre-recorded webinar, learn tips to sell into China by leveraging their digital ecosystem and social media
FREE
60
Internationalization Plus Partners Webinar Platform
Getting Started with Selling Shopify Retail
This course will teach you how to talk about Shopify POS’s features and benefits to retail merchants.
FREE
30
Partners Retail Platform
Build a Referral Program to Drive Customer Acquisition
Explore how to build a referral program into your ecommerce business to generate leads and sales
FREE
10 min
Plus Marketing Platform
Onsite Cart Abandonment Strategies
Learn hands-on tactics to convert more customers through abandoned cart recovery
FREE
5 min
Plus Partners Marketing Platform
Misconceptions on ERP and Fulfillment
Learn how to select the right tools to power up your business
FREE
Operations Plus Partners Webinar Platform
Recreate Real-Life In-Store Experiences with 3D Models and Augmented Reality
Improve conversion rates by implementing 3D models and videos
FREE
12 min
Store Design Plus Partners Platform
Optimizing Site Speed for Wild Fork Foods with Diff Agency
Walk through the execution of a site speed audit with Shopify Partner DIFF.
FREE
0 hr 11 min
Store Design Plus Partners Webinar Platform
Site Speed Optimization
Join the Shopify Merchant Success team and a Performance Expert as they discuss tactics to improve your store’s site speed
FREE
61 min
Plus Partners Webinar Platform
Exploring Checkout Extensibility for Advanced Customization Needs
Learn how to position Checkout Extensibility features to merchant goals
FREE
20
Partners Checkout
Product Education: Upgrading to Checkout Extensibility
Help existing Plus merchants upgrade from checkout.liquid to checkout extensibility.
FREE
45
Partners Checkout
Introduction to Shipping & Fulfillment with Shopify
Get a comprehensive understanding of Shopify’s shipping and fulfillment tools.
FREE
30
Selling & Positioning Shopify Marketing Products
This learning path empowers Shopify partners to understand the full spectrum of Shopify's marketing products.
FREE
2 Courses
Partners Marketing Learning Path Selling Shopify
How to Drive Sales With Your Customer Support Team with Gorgias
Walk through tactics to increase conversion by leveraging your support team
FREE
Plus Marketing Webinar
Creating an Inclusive Online Experience
Best practices for accessible web design
FREE
6 min
Store Design Plus Partners Platform
User Experience and Optimization
Join the Shopify Merchant Success Team as they cover how to optimize the user experience (UX) of your store.
FREE
55 min
Store Design Plus Partners Webinar Platform
Identifying Fit for Shopify Checkout
Explore Shopify Checkout’s features and benefits to identify merchant fit
FREE
15
Partners Checkout
How to Grow a Successful B2B Business on Shopify
In this 60-minute event, you’ll learn how to successfully grow a B2B business on Shopify. Hear it live from Greg Macdonald, CEO and Founder of Bathorium, and Lizzie Scolari, Product Marketing Manager at Shopify.
FREE
58 min
Plus Marketing Webinar Platform
Build With Us: B2B
In this session, get a better understanding of B2B on Shopify and how you can expand your reach and simplify operations.
FREE
1 Hour
Plus Partners B2B Webinar Platform
Search Engine Optimization
Join the Shopify Merchant Success team as they discuss tactics to improve your store’s search engine optimization (SEO)
FREE
58 min
Plus Marketing Webinar Platform
Grow your Business with Data Analysis
Understand your customers and what motivates their behavior. Learn how to draw insights from data to better inform your business decisions.
FREE
120
Operations Plus Partners Platform
Customer Service Training: Role-Specific Onboarding
Learn how to efficiently handle customer service requests on Shopify
FREE
14 min
Plus Partners Platform
Create a Sustainable Business: How to Build and Scale a Social Enterprise
Learn about the tools you need to assess your business and take steps to inject sustainability into your company.
FREE
27 min
Operations Plus Partners Platform
Introduction to Shopify Partner Program
Identify opportunities to collaborate with merchants and Shopify to grow your business as a Partner.
FREE
15
Partners
Migrating to B2B on Shopify Plus
Ready to see how B2B selling meets the power of Shopify Plus? Migrating to B2B on Shopify will help bring your DTC and wholesale selling into one platform and one store.
FREE
30
Plus Partners B2B Platform
Using the Partner Dashboard
Learn about the Partner Dashboard so you can effectively collaborate with merchants and Shopify.
FREE
15
Partners
Shopify Partner Program Essentials
Begin your journey as a Shopify Partner by exploring essential courses that provide foundational knowledge for your success.
FREE
4 Courses
Partners
Getting Started on Shopify Plus
Learn about Shopify Plus exclusive features, education and community resources.
FREE
30
Plus Partners Platform
Shopify Development Fundamentals Assessment
To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Shopify Development Fundamentals learning path content.
$99
Exam AI_PROCTORED Badge Developers link_22q6s891qbbbc link_retake_3uqlui80igptv discount-149-to-99
Scale Your Shipping Strategy
This course explores consumer expectations for shipping, how to develop the right shipping strategy for your business, and how to put your strategy into action.
FREE
45 mins
Operations Platform
Launching on Shopify Plus
Learn how to plan and execute your migration and setup on Shopify Plus
FREE
30
Plus Partners Platform
Increase Your Selling Power with Marketplaces
Discover how Marketplaces can help you grow your audience and expand into new international markets.
FREE
57 min
Plus Partners Marketing Platform
TikTok x Cheekbone Beauty Case Study: Optimizing Paid Campaigns on TikTok
Follow along with Plus merchant, Cheekbone Beauty, as the TikTok Creative Team conducts an audit of their current TikTok strategy.
FREE
40 min
Partners Marketing Platform
Conversion Optimization: Checkout
Learn about the key elements of a successful checkout, including cart design, shipping and payment options.
FREE
40
Checkout Platform
Customizing B2B Orders
Learn how to accept preorders, establish customer credit limits, and set minimum order totals using metafields, checkout validation functions, Shopify Flow, and third-party B2B apps.
FREE
40
B2B Platform
Solution Planning Fundamentals Assessment
To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Solution Planning Fundamentals learning path content.
$99
Partners Exam AI_PROCTORED Badge link_11pqlwtdfwb91 link_retake_e8vwkmw62uuu discount-149-to-99
Product Education: Customizing Shopify Checkout
Customize Shopify checkout with Checkout Extensibility features.
FREE
45
Partners Checkout
Marketing Your Shopify Services as a Partner
Unlock the full potential of marketing your Shopify offerings
FREE
45
Partners Marketing
Co-selling with Shopify
Learn how to navigate the Shopify sales cycle and partner with key Shopify teams for successful co-selling.
FREE
60
Courses Partners Selling Shopify
The Value of Social Listening
Learn the value of social listening and how to leverage what you "hear" to grow your business
FREE
29 min
Plus Marketing Webinar Platform
First Day To First Sale
Learn how to build an online business with Shopify’s industry-leading ecommerce platform. Get all the knowledge you need to share your product with the world and start making money online.
FREE
360
Platform
Upgrade Shopify Checkout
Product Education learning path designed to help grow your knowledge in checkout extensibility and customizing Shopify Checkout.
FREE
2 Courses
Learning Path Checkout
POS Operations
Discover how to streamline your business operations and focus on business growth with Shopify POS.
FREE
50
Retail Platform
Craft a Winning Shopify Value Pitch
Learn how to deliver a tailored Shopify value pitch that drives sales momentum.
FREE
90
Courses Partners Selling Shopify
Getting Started on Shop
Your customers are already on Shop, you just need to meet them there. Watch these short videos to understand how you can leverage Shop’s features to re-engage your most valuable customers.
FREE
10
Plus Partners Platform
How to Go Global
Product Manager Cole Atkinson teaches you how to use key Shopify products including Markets to sell cross border
FREE
25
Internationalization Plus Partners
How to Optimize your Page and Site Speed
Improve your page and site speed with actionable tips you can implement yourself immediately, as well as more complex strategies you can address with your developer to
FREE
20
Store Design Plus Partners Platform
How to Use Shopify Flow to Automate your Business
Build custom workflows to help manage everything from inventory, to loyalty programs, to fraud protection.
FREE
25
Plus Partners Platform
Shopify POS Launch and Operations
Learn about Shopify POS launch and operations to effectively set up and manage hardware, train staff, execute operations, and optimize growth for seamless business operations.
FREE
5 Courses
Learning Path Retail Platform
Solution-Based Selling with Shopify POS
Learn ways to partner with Shopify as well as how to understand product positioning for Shopify POS.
FREE
4 Courses
Partners Learning Path Retail
Site Audit Walkthrough
Walk through an 8 minute site audit of the 6 key areas to focus on when optimizing your ecommerce site for conversion.
FREE
10
Store Design Partners Platform
Optimization and Growth with POS
Explore advanced strategies to optimize operations and drive business growth with Shopify POS.
FREE
60
Retail Platform
Fulfillment and Order Routing
All about international sales obligations, using Shopify Shipping vs SFN vs Managed Markets for international shipping, and provides a comprehensive understanding of how Shopify's tools can streamline the process and broaden global market reach.
FREE
30
Headless at Shopify for Business Consultants Assessment
To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Headless at Shopify for Business Consultants learning path content.
$99
Exam AI_PROCTORED Badge link_1lj1h2xdccxq8 link_retake_1gywbv8e0jjhj discount-149-to-99
Selling and Positioning Shopify Marketing Products Assessment
To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Selling and Positioning Shopify Marketing Products learning path content.
$99
Partners Marketing Exam AI_PROCTORED Badge Selling Shopify discount-149-to-99 link_2wvv8wae4o9tu link_retake_k359d5utnpzm
Product Positioning for POS
Gain the product knowledge you need to position Shopify POS as a key part of a unified commerce approach.
FREE
30
Courses Partners Retail
Positioning the Value of Shopify Checkout Assessment
To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Positioning the Value of Shopify Checkout learning path content.
$99
Partners Checkout AI_PROCTORED Badge Selling Shopify discount-149-to-99 link_39te4dbsjvok5 link_retake_1wb8oh18zjtb9
Hydrogen Best Practices
Learn best practices to optimize a custom storefront
FREE
60
Storefronts Developers
How to Increase Customer Conversions with Shopify POS
5 features a retailer may want to use to increase their efficiency and in-store conversion.
FREE
40
Retail Platform
Introduction to custom storefronts for developers
Learn about Shopify’s headless framework, tooling, and hosting options.
FREE
45
Storefronts Developers
Marketing Fundamentals
Learn how to optimize your use of Shopify’s marketing tools and products to expand your customer base, increase sales, and grow your business.
FREE
4 Courses
Marketing Learning Path Platform
Positioning International Selling with Shopify
Learn how Shopify supports international selling and how you can identify and align the right merchant with the right solution.
FREE
2 Courses
Partners Learning Path Selling Shopify
Selling and Positioning Shipping Solutions on Shopify
Learn how to leverage Shopify’s shipping and fulfillment tools to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure timely delivery.
FREE
2 Courses
Partners Learning Path Selling Shopify
Omni-Channel Retailing
Develop an omni-channel strategy by understanding what medium your customers are using. Reduce the path to conversion by leveraging the channels most natural to them.
FREE
30
Plus Partners Marketing Platform
Creating an Optimal Ecommerce Search Experience
Design and UX best practices to optimize your search experience
FREE
20
Store Design Plus Partners Platform
Headless at Shopify for Developers
Understand Shopify’s custom storefront solutions and learn best practices to guide clients through all phases of headless implementation.
FREE
4 Courses
Learning Path Storefronts Developers
Positioning the value of Shopify Checkout
Learn how to pitch and position Shopify Checkout and checkout extension features to prospective and existing merchants.
FREE
3 Courses
Partners Learning Path Checkout Selling Shopify
Recruiting the Best Talent
In this pre-recorded webinar, learn from Steph Corker of the Corker Collective on how to recruit the best talent
FREE
32 min
Operations Plus Partners Webinar Platform
Email Marketing Strategies for Ecommerce
Use email effectively in your ecommerce marketing strategy
FREE
18 min
Shopify Plus Plus Partners Marketing Platform
Training and Managing Staff for POS
Enhance your skills in training and managing employees effectively with Shopify POS, focusing on onboarding, continuous improvement training, and using roles and permissions.
FREE
20
Retail Platform
Marketing Fundamentals Assessment
To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Marketing Fundamentals learning path content.
$99
Marketing and Sales Exam AI_PROCTORED Badge Platform link_retake_2umucr9qwot9d link_53dg9hhm7dkk discount-149-to-99
Expanding Your Developer Toolkit
This course will introduce you to more advanced or multi-function tools, commerce-pillar specific extensions, and cover how to stay up to date on product changes relevant to developers.
FREE
20
Liquid Storefronts for Theme Developers
This learning path will teach you how to optimize a Shopify theme using Liquid and provide you with knowledge and skills to create exceptional user experiences
FREE
2 Courses
Learning Path Liquid Developers
POS Hardware and Payments
Optimize the customer experience in your retail store through innovative hardware and payments solutions.
FREE
60
Retail Platform
Liquid Storefronts for Theme Developers Assessment
To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Liquid Storefronts for Theme Developers learning path content.
$99
Exam AI_PROCTORED Badge link_aw6g93wf6h4y link_retake_1p5t5h2ldi826 discount-249-to-99
Introduction to Shopify Liquid
Learn Shopify theme development fundamentals, including how to choose and install a theme, make customizations using the theme editor, and when and how to make minor code changes.
FREE
30
Developers
Storefront API Customization
Understand the purpose, structure, and capabilities of the Storefront API
FREE
60
Storefronts Developers
Positioning International Selling with Shopify Assessment
To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Positioning International Selling with Shopify learning path content. We recommend you complete all the courses in the learning path prior to attempting the assessment.
$99
Internationalization Exam AI_PROCTORED Badge discount-149-to-99 link_retake_ykqkxk3v8qjz link_135c8e34grk7o,
Headless at Shopify for Business Consultants
Learn about Shopify’s custom storefront solutions and learn best practices to guide clients through all phases of headless implementation.
FREE
2 Courses
Partners Learning Path Storefronts Platform
Introduction to Storefronts
Learn about four different storefronts that all work seamlessly with and within the Shopify platform.
FREE
20
Storefronts Developers
Positioning the Shopify Advantage
Learn how to position Shopify as the preferred commerce platform for prospective merchants.
FREE
90
Courses Partners Selling Shopify
Shopify Development Fundamentals
Learn Shopify's framework and the necessary steps to start developing on Shopify’s platform. To earn this badge, you should know the fundamentals of customizing themes, integrating with APIs, and working with Shopify’s data model.
$99
6 Courses
Verified Skills Developers discount-149-to-99 Fundamentals
Selling Shopify Fundamentals Assessment
To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Selling Shopify Fundamentals learning path content. We recommend you complete all the courses in the learning path prior to attempting the assessment.
$99
Partners Exam AI_PROCTORED Badge link_110lb6naeh4c6 link_retake_2xqgu5l3nqb2r discount-149-to-99
POS Setup and Configuration
Learn the foundational steps for selling in person with Shopify POS, including secure data migration, Shopify admin setup, app installation and configuration, and effective issue troubleshooting.
FREE
35
Retail Platform
Planning and Implementing a Custom Storefront
Learn best practices for managing a client relationship through each phase of a custom storefront implementation on Shopify.
FREE
60
Partners Developers
Build Black with Shopify Pathway
Welcome to the Build Black Pathway, an empowering journey designed to equip Black entrepreneurs with the essential tools to help transform their business visions into realities.
FREE
13 Courses
Solution-Based Selling with Shopify POS
Learn ways to partner with Shopify as well as how to understand product positioning for Shopify POS, craft winning pitches, and create tailored solutions. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Shopify POS Solution-Based Selling learning path content.
$99
5 Courses
Partners Retail Verified Skills discount-149-to-99 Consulting
Selling and Positioning Shopify Marketing Products
Learn about how the full spectrum of Shopify's marketing products and how to effectively communicate their value. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Selling and Positioning Shopify Marketing Products learning path content.
$99
3 Courses
Partners Verified Skills discount-149-to-99 Consulting
Selling Shopify Fundamentals
Learn how to effectively co-sell with Shopify teams from efficient prospect discovery to delivering a winning pitch. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Selling Shopify Fundamentals.
$99
5 Courses
Partners Verified Skills Selling Shopify discount-149-to-99 Consulting
Liquid Storefronts for Theme Developers
Liquid Storefronts for Theme Developers will teach you how to optimize a Shopify theme using Liquid. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Liquid Storefronts for Theme Developers learning path content.
$99
3 Courses
Liquid Verified Skills Developers discount-249-to-99
Solution Planning Fundamentals
Learn how to analyze, visualize, and plan technical implementations with Shopify. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Solution Planning Fundamentals learning path content.
$99
4 Courses
Partners Verified Skills discount-149-to-99 Implementing
Marketing Fundamentals
Learn how to optimize your use of Shopify’s marketing tools and products to expand your customer base, increase sales, and grow your business. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Marketing Fundamentals learning path content.
$99
5 Courses
Verified Skills discount-149-to-99 Admin Fundamentals
Headless at Shopify for Developers
Understand Shopify’s custom storefront solutions and learn best practices to guide clients through all phases of headless implementation. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Headless at Shopify for Developers learning path content.
$199
5 Courses
Learning Path Storefronts Verified Skills Developers discount-249-to-199
Headless at Shopify for Business Consultants
Learn about Shopify’s custom storefront solutions and learn best practices to guide clients through all phases of headless implementation. To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Headless at Shopify for Business Consultants learning path content.
$99
3 Courses
Partners Storefronts Verified Skills discount-149-to-99 Consulting
Positioning the value of Shopify Checkout
Learn how to pitch and position Shopify Checkout and checkout extension features to prospective and existing merchants.
$99
4 Courses
Partners Learning Path Checkout Verified Skills Selling Shopify discount-149-to-99
Shopify Development Fundamentals Assessment
To earn this badge, pass a proctored assessment that tests your knowledge of the Shopify Development Fundamentals learning path content.
$99
Exam AI_PROCTORED Badge Developers link_22q6s891qbbbc link_retake_3uqlui80igptv discount-149-to-99
Mastering the Art of Positioning Shopify Checkout
Learn how to promote Shopify Checkout to prospective brands
FREE
40
Partners Checkout
